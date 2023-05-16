American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $94.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $90.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American States Water presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $90.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American States Water has a one year low of $71.22 and a one year high of $100.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.33.

American States Water Announces Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $125.37 million for the quarter. American States Water had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 12.11%. As a group, analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

Institutional Trading of American States Water

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American States Water during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in American States Water by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American States Water by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.