American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Update

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,700 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 256,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 626,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Rebel

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Rebel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Rebel during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of American Rebel in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Rebel during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Rebel during the third quarter worth about $222,000. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Rebel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AREB remained flat at $0.14 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,842. American Rebel has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Rebel Company Profile

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of American Rebel in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc engages in the design and marketing of branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. It also designs and manufactures branded apparel and accessories. The company was founded on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

