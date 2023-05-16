American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

American Realty Investors Stock Down 2.4 %

ARL stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $278.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 994.43% and a return on equity of 55.92%. The business had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Bradford A. Phillips purchased 2,000 shares of American Realty Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased 3,565 shares of company stock worth $68,169 over the last three months. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in American Realty Investors by 460.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Realty Investors

(Get Rating)

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.