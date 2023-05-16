American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) COO Sells $875,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 16th, 2023

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,493. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMH. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,037,000 after acquiring an additional 134,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.