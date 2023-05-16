American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) COO Sells $875,000.00 in Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,493. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMH. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,037,000 after acquiring an additional 134,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

