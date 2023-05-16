América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.36

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3605 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

América Móvil has a dividend payout ratio of 47.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect América Móvil to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

América Móvil Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.88. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in América Móvil by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMX shares. HSBC downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

