Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.20

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 1237453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMAM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Ambrx Biopharma Trading Up 12.8 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 481.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.14% of the company’s stock.
Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile
Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.
Featured Stories
