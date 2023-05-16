Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.20

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 1237453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

Ambrx Biopharma Trading Up 12.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,025,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,641,779 shares of company stock worth $26,010,340. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 481.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.