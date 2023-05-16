Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

AMBC traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $14.83. 285,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,615. Ambac Financial Group has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

