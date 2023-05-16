Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 776,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020,728 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $35,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 392.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 302,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 241,437 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 793.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 244,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 216,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $54.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.