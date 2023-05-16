Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Altigen Communications Price Performance
Shares of Altigen Communications stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.32. Altigen Communications has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.
Altigen Communications Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altigen Communications (ATGN)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.