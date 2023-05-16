Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Altigen Communications stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.32. Altigen Communications has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.

Altigen Communications, Inc engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through North America and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment consists of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe.

