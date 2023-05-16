Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Ascension Asset Management LLC

Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,890,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $433,922,000 after purchasing an additional 45,642 shares during the period. Select Asset Management & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 3,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Lwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $921,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,012,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,510,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,226,179.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,012,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,510,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 326,208 shares valued at $16,803,119. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

GOOG stock traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.23. The stock had a trading volume of 14,281,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,895,035. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $123.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

