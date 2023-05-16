Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.7% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $101,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.01. 12,268,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,863,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $123.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 326,208 shares worth $16,803,119. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.