Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Short Interest Down 6.4% in April

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRTS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRTS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.42. 19,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,275. The company has a market capitalization of $236.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.04. Alpha Tau Medical has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

