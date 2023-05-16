Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Short Interest Down 6.4% in April

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRTS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance
Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS)
- On Holdings Could Sprint Even Higher
- As China Wakes Up, Baidu Gets Noticed
- Livent Stock Charges Higher as Lithium Prices Bounce
- The Home Depot Returns To The Bargain Basement: Yay!
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.