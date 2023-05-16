Algorand (ALGO) Hits Market Cap of $1.22 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $2.17 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00054922 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00039963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019395 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001069 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,441,951,058 coins and its circulating supply is 7,227,625,899 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

