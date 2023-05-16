Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Shares Gap Up to $120.81

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.81, but opened at $123.68. Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares last traded at $119.72, with a volume of 71,216 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.84%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,738,000 after purchasing an additional 245,322 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $942,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $2,837,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

