Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Short Interest Up 12.1% in April

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the April 15th total of 153,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.7 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander’s

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,669,000 after acquiring an additional 111,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,030,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 7.2% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 152,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,887,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,215,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,212,000. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ALX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexander’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Alexander’s Stock Down 1.1 %

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

NYSE:ALX traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,032. The stock has a market cap of $852.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.82 and its 200 day moving average is $215.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 13.84 and a quick ratio of 13.84. Alexander’s has a fifty-two week low of $166.80 and a fifty-two week high of $260.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.81%.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

