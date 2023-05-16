Alchemy Pay Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $151.11 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $151.11 million and $37.28 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay launched on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,221,321,501 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It’s designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

