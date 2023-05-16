Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $62.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.71, but opened at $45.98. Akero Therapeutics shares last traded at $45.92, with a volume of 39,226 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $1,126,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,446,835.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,241,500 in the last three months. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 5,491.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,666,000 after buying an additional 1,120,874 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 221.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,797,000 after buying an additional 1,007,122 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $32,653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 70.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after buying an additional 770,924 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,503,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,384,000 after purchasing an additional 752,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.12. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of -0.94.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.