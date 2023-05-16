Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.38. The company had a trading volume of 217,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,850. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $102.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $301,920.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,462 shares in the company, valued at $894,814.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $301,920.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,462 shares in the company, valued at $894,814.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.27 per share, with a total value of $25,028.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,071.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,059 shares of company stock worth $700,956 and sold 27,147 shares worth $2,030,786. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.