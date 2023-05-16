Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Sells $128,250.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $128,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.87. 1,207,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,391. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $102.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,440,680,000 after purchasing an additional 64,523 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,449,000 after acquiring an additional 749,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,549,920 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $277,564,000 after acquiring an additional 47,727 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $229,628,000 after acquiring an additional 147,339 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,472,498 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $193,597,000 after acquiring an additional 151,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

