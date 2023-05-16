Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €1.52 ($1.65) and last traded at €1.50 ($1.63). Approximately 10,554,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 4,720,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.48 ($1.60).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AF. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.00 ($1.09) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.30 ($2.50) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays set a €2.40 ($2.61) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.25 ($2.45) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.20 ($2.39) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Air France-KLM Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €1.59 and a 200-day moving average of €1.48.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

