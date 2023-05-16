Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 22.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.28. 287,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,230. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,111 shares of company stock worth $6,740,998 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

