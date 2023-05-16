Affinity Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up 3.8% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $15,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $115,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $422.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.51. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $445.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

