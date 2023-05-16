Affinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 470 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,076,258. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $221.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

