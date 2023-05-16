Affinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 25 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,651.29. 11,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,370. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,731.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,593.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,322.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 134.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,749.08.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

