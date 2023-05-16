Affinity Wealth Management LLC Purchases 578 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.2% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 107,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $278.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.58 and a 200-day moving average of $306.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.96.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

