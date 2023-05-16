Affinity Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 253,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of PR stock opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 4.51. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $12.05.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $761.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.00 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Research analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Permian Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 17,304,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $185,162,751.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,792,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,481,258.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,665,000 shares of company stock worth $338,867,500. 23.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

