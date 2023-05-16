Affinity Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 295,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,000. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned about 15.46% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $84.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $164.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.43 and its 200 day moving average is $86.90. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $74.63 and a twelve month high of $95.62.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (EWMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index consisting of mid-cap US firms. EWMC was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.