Affinity Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.01 Million Investment in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 540,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on HL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -76.14 and a beta of 2.06. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -28.57%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

