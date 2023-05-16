Affinity Wealth Management LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 373.1% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.57. The stock had a trading volume of 17,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,103. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $109.88. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.24.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.