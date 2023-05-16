Affinity Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $50,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.20. The stock had a trading volume of 42,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,393. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.18. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

