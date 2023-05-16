Affinity Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources comprises about 0.9% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 328,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 115,363 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 71.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 73.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 250,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 106,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TECK stock opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.