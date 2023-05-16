Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANYYY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Aena S.M.E. Trading Down 2.7 %

ANYYY stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.