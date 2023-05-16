ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Downgraded to Neutral at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm downgraded shares of ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Separately, DA Davidson cut ADS-TEC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance

ADSE opened at $3.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $8.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

About ADS-TEC Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSE. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,719,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 235,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.

