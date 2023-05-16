ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Downgraded to Neutral at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm downgraded shares of ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.
Separately, DA Davidson cut ADS-TEC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.
ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance
ADSE opened at $3.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $8.71.
About ADS-TEC Energy
ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.
