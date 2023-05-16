AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AcuityAds from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday.
AcuityAds Trading Up 6.2 %
AcuityAds stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.08.
About AcuityAds
AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Unites States, Canada, and Europe and Other. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AcuityAds (ILLM)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.