AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AcuityAds from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday.

AcuityAds Trading Up 6.2 %

AcuityAds stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.08.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds ( NASDAQ:ILLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. AcuityAds had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AcuityAds will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Unites States, Canada, and Europe and Other. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

