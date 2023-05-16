ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) versus Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Head-To-Head Contrast

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.6% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACRES Commercial Realty $70.01 million 1.07 $10.62 million ($0.99) -8.77 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $395.63 million 3.47 $265.23 million $1.83 5.30

Analyst Recommendations

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has higher revenue and earnings than ACRES Commercial Realty. ACRES Commercial Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ACRES Commercial Realty and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1 4 0 0 1.80

ACRES Commercial Realty currently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 58.41%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $10.80, suggesting a potential upside of 11.34%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Profitability

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACRES Commercial Realty 12.87% 7.38% 1.38% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 90.97% 8.68% 2.12%

Risk and Volatility

ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance beats ACRES Commercial Realty on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

