ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Acquires 1,113 Shares

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,921.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 957,791 shares in the company, valued at $16,282,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

On Thursday, May 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 6,884 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $117,509.88.

On Monday, May 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 2,100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $41,580.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 548 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $10,532.56.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 1,000 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $19,990.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 245 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $4,410.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 133 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $2,394.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 1,549 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $29,895.70.

On Thursday, April 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,466 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $29,320.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 445 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $8,962.30.

ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 118.26 and a current ratio of 118.26. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a market cap of $74.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACR. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 87,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.