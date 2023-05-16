Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Short Interest Down 11.1% in April

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the April 15th total of 4,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Insider Activity at Accelerate Diagnostics

In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 62,778 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $29,505.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,690.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 62,778 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $29,505.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,690.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 155,635 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $73,148.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,823 shares in the company, valued at $217,996.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,564 shares of company stock worth $130,563 in the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 362,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,249,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Up 7.6 %

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.74.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.