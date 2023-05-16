Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Downgraded by TD Securities

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Absolute Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABST opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $602.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at Absolute Software

Absolute Software ( NASDAQ:ABST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $57.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Absolute Software news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $187,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,506,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,192,277.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,562 shares of company stock valued at $281,541.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,035,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Absolute Software

(Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Featured Stories

