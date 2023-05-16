abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (API) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on May 31st

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:API traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 51.17 ($0.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,146. The firm has a market capitalization of £195.07 million, a PE ratio of -394.45 and a beta of 0.30. abrdn Property Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 49.90 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.90 ($1.01). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03.
