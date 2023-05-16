abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (API) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on May 31st

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:API traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 51.17 ($0.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,146. The firm has a market capitalization of £195.07 million, a PE ratio of -394.45 and a beta of 0.30. abrdn Property Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 49.90 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.90 ($1.01). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03.

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

