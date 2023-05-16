abrdn plc Sells 6,474 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,223,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,474 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.15% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $231,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of BMY traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.14. 2,772,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,955,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.40.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.
Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
