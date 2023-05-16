abrdn plc Sells 13,689 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,689 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.34% of MercadoLibre worth $144,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ MELI traded down $19.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,277.56. 104,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,272. The firm has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,250.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,089.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,337.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,480.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

