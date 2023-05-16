abrdn plc Has $116.09 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 976,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $116,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.61.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.71. 442,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,026. The stock has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.47%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

