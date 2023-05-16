abrdn plc Grows Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

abrdn plc increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,422 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.27% of General Mills worth $135,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 426.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 388,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,571,000 after buying an additional 314,727 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 96,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 672.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 60,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,582. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.09. The stock had a trading volume of 690,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.75. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.