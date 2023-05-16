abrdn plc Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,837,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,313 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.2% of abrdn plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. abrdn plc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $458,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.44. 1,397,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,873,503. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $254.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

