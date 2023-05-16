abrdn plc Buys 356,407 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

abrdn plc grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,275,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,407 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.0% of abrdn plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. abrdn plc owned about 0.24% of Charles Schwab worth $355,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after acquiring an additional 717,683 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,270,000 after acquiring an additional 68,423 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $866,163.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,322 shares in the company, valued at $4,598,944.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 50,639 shares valued at $3,930,930. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Citigroup reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,884,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,901,643. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.70. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

