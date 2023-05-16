abrdn plc Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

abrdn plc increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,058,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,643 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.32% of Fiserv worth $208,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 61.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FISV traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.89. 510,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,412. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.13 and its 200-day moving average is $108.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens upped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.