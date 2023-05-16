abrdn plc Boosts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,620,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,521 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 0.7% of abrdn plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. abrdn plc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $265,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,522. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The stock has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

