abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Update

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Get abrdn Global Income Fund alerts:

abrdn Global Income Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

abrdn Global Income Fund stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

abrdn Global Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About abrdn Global Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.28%.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.