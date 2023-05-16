A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts Sells 8,558 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRKGet Rating) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $322,551.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 27,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,887. The firm has a market cap of $856.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of -0.05. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMRK. B. Riley boosted their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 125.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

