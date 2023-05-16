94,657 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Purchased by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 94,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,095,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $73,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.80. 60,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day moving average of $73.21.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

